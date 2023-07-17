Short Interest in Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Increases By 95.4%

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,917,900 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the June 15th total of 981,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance
SNPTF stock remained flat at $9.99 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. Sunny Optical Technology has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $15.54.
About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
