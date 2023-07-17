Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Drops By 33.2%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TDH Price Performance

TDH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,022. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. TDH has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TDH by 1,197.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TDH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in TDH during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

