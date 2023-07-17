Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Rises By 42.1%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Allstate Trading Up 1.2 %

Allstate stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,882. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.57. Allstate has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allstate

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,113,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,450,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

