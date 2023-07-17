Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Grows By 124.8%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,700,000 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the June 15th total of 15,880,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.89. 2,065,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

