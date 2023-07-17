Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Rises By 50.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.87 during trading on Monday. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

