Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Rises By 50.7%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 999,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 663,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.87 during trading on Monday. Tosoh has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
Tosoh Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tosoh
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.