Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Decreases By 34.6%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the June 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. 67,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,799. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Unicharm will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and baby wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

