Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Rises By 24.4%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,100 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 779,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,146. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.