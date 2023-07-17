Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Expands By 100.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Vossloh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VOSSY remained flat at $4.30 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. Vossloh has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Vossloh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Vossloh’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG offers rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for heavy-haul and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport applications.

