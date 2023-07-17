Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 139,809 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.71.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
