Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 139,809 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 15.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

