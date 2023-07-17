Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $436,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,685. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

