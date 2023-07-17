Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

VTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.26. 609,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

