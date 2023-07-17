Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.30. 331,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

