Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 752 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 224,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

