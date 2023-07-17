Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,038,559. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

