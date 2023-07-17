Signaturefd LLC Acquires 405 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $17.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $905.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.90. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

