Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $257.13. 1,002,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,782. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.78. The company has a market cap of $132.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.