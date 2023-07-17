Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 405.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,668 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.33% of Arhaus worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in Arhaus by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Arhaus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Arhaus Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. 232,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,318. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

