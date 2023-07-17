Signaturefd LLC Has $5.22 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.58. 4,350,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,187,818. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $537.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

