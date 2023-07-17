Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SVBL remained flat at $0.12 during trading hours on Monday. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

