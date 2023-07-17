Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
VIPRF remained flat at $0.11 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Silver Viper Minerals
