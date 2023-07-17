Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

VIPRF remained flat at $0.11 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Silver Viper Minerals alerts:

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.