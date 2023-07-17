Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,784,600 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the June 15th total of 8,168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,641.0 days.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock remained flat at $0.43 during midday trading on Monday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Sino Biopharmaceutical alerts:

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Biopharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.