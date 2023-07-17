SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

SJM Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

