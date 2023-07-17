SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

Shares of SKYX stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 99,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,782. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -2,486.22. SKYX Platforms has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 66,240.00% and a negative return on equity of 212.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.