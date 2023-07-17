Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $33.34 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 81,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 511,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,730,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $742.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

