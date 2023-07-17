SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.57. SLM has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $67.89.

SLM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.6971 per share. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $6.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

