Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $48.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMAR shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,565,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,592,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.