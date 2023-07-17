Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 65,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Snail Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Snail stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 128,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,876. Snail has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snail will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Snail

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Snail in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Snail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Stories

