SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 23,560 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. 36,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,515. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

