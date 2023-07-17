SNS Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, reaching $282.08. 565,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

