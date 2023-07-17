SNS Financial Group LLC Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.2% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 134,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,664. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

