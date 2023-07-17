SNS Financial Group LLC Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,850 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

BSCP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 63,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0581 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

