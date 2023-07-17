SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,934 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 2.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,090,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $47,223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after buying an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 245,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,532. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.36. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.87.

