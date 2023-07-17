SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 929,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $87.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

