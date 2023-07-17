SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $53,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $36.29. 484,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,113. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

