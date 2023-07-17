SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 14,623 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,502,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $494,370,000 after acquiring an additional 190,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,750,000 after buying an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

GLW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $33.51. 900,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,415. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

