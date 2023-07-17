SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,004,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,430,000 after purchasing an additional 774,581 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,682,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,021,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 572,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,061,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 344,546 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. 9,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

