SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,795. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

