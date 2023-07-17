SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.86. 16,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $159.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

