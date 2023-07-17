SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 177,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,311. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

