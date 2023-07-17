SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SNS Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $63.32. 224,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

