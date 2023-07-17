SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB) Short Interest Update

SoFi Web 3 ETF (NASDAQ:TWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Stock Performance

TWEB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. SoFi Web 3 ETF has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $21.92.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

SoFi Web 3 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Web 3 ETF (TWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Web 3.0 index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies around the globe that are positioned to benefit from the adoption and usage of technologies associated with Web 3.0. TWEB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

