Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Soitec in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Soitec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Soitec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Soitec stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. Soitec has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $87.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

