SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SomaLogic Price Performance

Shares of SomaLogic stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 1,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211. SomaLogic has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SomaLogic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SomaLogic stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,074 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for its cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

