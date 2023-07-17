SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 129.8% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.77. 4,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,901. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

