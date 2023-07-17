South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPFI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $413.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.59.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,763 shares in the company, valued at $36,605,694.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cory T. Newsom bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $82,355.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,319.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,335 shares of company stock valued at $126,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Free Report)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.