SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 269,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

SP Plus Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,587. The company has a market cap of $792.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

