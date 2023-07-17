SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Trimmed by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after acquiring an additional 174,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $345.73. 1,325,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

