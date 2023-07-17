SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $55,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,180.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 629,627 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,166,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.74 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

