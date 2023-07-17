SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 4.2% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.