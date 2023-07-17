Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 876,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPRO remained flat at $1.51 on Monday. 154,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,159. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

